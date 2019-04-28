|
|
Tony Jeremiah Olsen
Tony Olsen passed suddenly, but peacefully, on April 4, 2019. He leaves behind his heartbroken wife Amanda and twin sons, Christian and Jeremiah Olsen.
Tony was born in San Francisco, CA to Carl and Eleanor Olsen on July 3, 1977. He graduated from Ballard High in 1995. He is also survived by his father and siblings, Andrea, Bert, Scott and Clinton.
A celebration of his life will be held on May 4, 2019 at 1:00pm
at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home, 11111 Aurora Ave N Seattle, WA 98133.
All are welcome
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019