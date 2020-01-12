Home

Tony (Anthony Joseph) LaRussa

Tony (Anthony Joseph) LaRussa Obituary
Tony (Anthony Joseph) LaRussa

June 11, 1965 ~ November 21, 2019

A life-long Magnolian, Tony was well known for his generous heart, big personality and talent for commercial and sport fishing. Everyone he came to know was unconditionally loved. That was his true gift. At a young age, he spent hours fishing from the dock at Indianola. He learned to fish local waters of Washington with much success and delight with friends and family.

His love for fishing led him to a career in commercial fishing - as a crewmember on many vessels; then, as Captain on the 165ft. Crabber/Trawler F/V Fierce Allegiance in the waters of the Bering Sea. He also owned and operated the F/V Shermanator harvesting sockeye salmon during the summer months in Bristol Bay, Alaska. His success as a fisherman was also well known. Early in his career, he had the opportunity to purse seine with a Native Tlingit Captain from Sitka, Alaska. Through that mentorship, he learned to respect native cultural strengths and passions for harvesting fish and to protect and sustain natural Alaskan wild salmon and herring stocks.

He passed away suddenly and will be missed by many. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Gloria LaRussa; siblings, John Joseph and Mary Kaye LaRussa. He is survived by 8 brothers and sisters who loved him. His numerous nieces and nephews have many fond memories of their wild and wonderful "Uncle Tony."

A celebration of life will be held on January 19, at Pilgrim Hall,

1:00-4:00 PM, 3555 West McGraw

Please bring stories and an appetizer or dessert to share. A Fishermen's Memorial will also take place on March 22, at Ballard Elks, 1:00-4:00 PM.

Charitable donations may be made to the United Tribes of Bristol Bay in honor of Tony's quest to protect natural fish runs and habitat in waters he loved and revered.

Website: www.UTBB.org.

Guestbook @ harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020
