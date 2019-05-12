Home

Passed away April 6, 2019. Tony was born on February 10, 1933 in Pago Veiano, Italy. In 1960 he came to the USA where he met Doris Knutter of Polo, MO. They married on July 15, 1962. In 1964 Tony joined the Cement Masons Local 528. In more than 50 years with the union, he worked on many projects in Seattle, including I-5, the 777 plant and probably the patio in your backyard.

In 1966 Tony became an American citizen. He was equally proud of his Italian roots and that he could make a life in his new country. His greatest joy came from being "Nonno" to his grandchildren.

After retirement and Doris' death in 2013, Tony stayed active by gardening and various home projects. He loved to share fresh fruits and vegetables with his neighbors.

Tony is survived by sons, Joe and Rick; daughter-in-law, Gail; grandchildren, Kaylee, Brendan and Aidan; extended family, and friends too numerous to name.

A memorial service will be held at Creekside Church on May 18th at 1pm,. 18527 60th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98037.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019
