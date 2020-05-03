Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Torbjorg Solberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Torbjorg Margarethe Solberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Torbjorg Margarethe Solberg Obituary
Torbjorg Margarethe Solberg

Torbjorg Solberg, lovingly known as Torbjorg, Mom, MorMor and FarMor by her family and friends, passed away on Monday, April 13th at the age of 90. She is survived by her children, Ingrid, Thor and Erik, and grandchildren, Brita, Marita, Ella and Isak.

Torbjorg was born and raised in Seljestad, Norway and was 22 when she came to the United States & met her husband Andy.

Torbjorg loved to knit, crochet, sew, bake and travel. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She was so proud of her Norwegian heritage and she celebrated it in everything she did. We will miss her sweet smile and amazing cakes, lefse and desserts!

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Norse Home.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Torbjorg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -