Torbjorg Margarethe Solberg
Torbjorg Solberg, lovingly known as Torbjorg, Mom, MorMor and FarMor by her family and friends, passed away on Monday, April 13th at the age of 90. She is survived by her children, Ingrid, Thor and Erik, and grandchildren, Brita, Marita, Ella and Isak.
Torbjorg was born and raised in Seljestad, Norway and was 22 when she came to the United States & met her husband Andy.
Torbjorg loved to knit, crochet, sew, bake and travel. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She was so proud of her Norwegian heritage and she celebrated it in everything she did. We will miss her sweet smile and amazing cakes, lefse and desserts!
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Norse Home.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020