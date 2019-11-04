|
Torfinn Wollebek
Torfinn A. Wollebek, known as Finn, passed away peacefully on October 27th, 2019 with family at his side. He was 86 years old. Finn was born in Lillehammer, Norway. At a young age his family moved to Oslo. After Business College and graduating from the Royal Norwegian Air Force Artillery Officers School, he worked as a Lieutenant, Radar Officer. Finn married his high school sweetheart, Turid Hellum in 1953.
The two, along with their daughter, Christina, moved to the United States in 1956 where they continued raising a family. Finn was a master in his career, receiving high accolades in the International Shipping Industry. Finn was President of Puget Sound Steamship Operators Association, President of the Norwegian American Chamber of Commerce PNW chapter and served as Commodore of Meydenbauer Bay Yacht club in Bellevue. He retired in 1998 as the Senior Director of Trade from The Port of Tacoma, leaving behind a successful legacy. Finn and Turid were avid boaters they could always be found at or near the water. They enjoyed cruising in Puget Sound and Canada Sadly, Turid passed away in 2004 after 51 years of marriage.
In 2009 Finn was very fortunate to meet Darlene Caudle. Together they enjoyed adventures on cruise ships, travelling abroad, and spending time with family and friends having homes in Kirkland and Palm Desert.
Finn leaves behind 4 children, Christina, Thomas (Marlette) Carl and Per, 7 grandchildren, Rachael, Sean, Eric, Emily, Ian, Marissa and Leif with a sister and extended family in Norway. He will be sorely missed.
A Private Family Gathering will be held on November 5th, 2019. Followed by a Memorial Reception at Meydenbauer Bay Yacht Club, November 10th, 2019 at 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers and for those wishing to remember Finn, suggested donations can be made to the Washington Women's Shelter or the s Project.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 9, 2019