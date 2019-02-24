Toshi Takahashi



June 21, 1926 ~ January 20, 2019



Toshi Takahashi, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, lives on in our memories and in all the lives she touched. Toshi passed away peacefully on January 20, 2019 at the age of 92.



She was born in Seattle, WA and in her youth she attended Bryn Mawr Elementary and Franklin High School, where she led the girls basketball team as Captain, while also playing on a Nisei girls team in Seattle. Her family was sent to Tule Lake and Minidoka Internment Camps, where Toshi graduated from Hunt High School in 1944.



On April 8, 1951 Toshi married George Takahashi and they settled in Seattle. She dedicated her life to her family, working in the family business, Bryn Mawr Greenhouse, raising her children, and enjoying time spent with all of her relatives, always cooking wonderful meals for everyone. Her greatest joy was her family.



Toshi is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, George E. Takahashi, sons Tom (Summer) and Steve Takahashi, daughter Susan Taketa, and grandchildren Brian, Jason (Jaclyn) and Tiffany Taketa. She is also survived by brothers John (Frances) Iwasaki, Gabby Sasaki, sister Sachi Hori, in addition to many nieces, nephews and friends who will all miss her kind and loving spirit.



Toshi was preceded in death by her parents, Tokusaburo and Haru Iwasaki, brothers George and Sam Iwasaki, sisters Molly Watanabe, Chika Niimi, Seiko Ishihara, and Mary Naramore.



A private family inurnment service has been held. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances in Toshi's memory to Keiro Northwest, 1601 E. Yesler Way, Seattle 98122, or the , Washington State Chapter.



"Forever in Our Hearts"



