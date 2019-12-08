|
|
Toshiko Kasahara
Toshiko Kasahara, 97, passed away peacefully at her residence on November 18, 2019. She was married for 59 years to her husband Dr. Hiroshi Kasahara, who passed in 2003. Toshiko was an active member of the Magnolia community for 50 years and spent several years in New York and Rome while Hiroshi worked for the United Nations. He was later Professor and Associate Dean of Fisheries at the University of Washington. Toshiko had many friends in the Seattle area, and on Gabriola Island in British Columbia, Canada, where she had a home and many fond memories.
Toshiko is survived by her brother, Dr. Nobumaro Kawashima and sister, Mrs. Noriko Yatazawa, who reside in Japan.
The family is grateful for the care and support of family, friends, and devoted caregivers.
A funeral mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday, December 13,
2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Church
in Magnolia 3218 W. Barrett St.,
Seattle, WA 98199. Arrangements and interment: Evergreen-Washelli 206-362-5200
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019