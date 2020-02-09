Home

Toshiko Mimbu


1921 - 2020
Toshiko Mimbu Obituary
Toshiko Mimbu

Toshi peacefully passed away in her sleep on January 18, 2020 at

her home in Issaquah, Washington. She was born on August 28, 1921 in Honolulu, Hawaii the daughter of Kichitaro and Sakiko Tanaka. She attended the Sacred Heart Convent in Tokyo and worked for Northwest Airlines in St. Paul, Minnesota, New York and Seattle. She married William Y. Mimbu and they enjoyed 29 years of marriage until his passing in 1988.

She is survived by her sisters, Kinuko Mizuno, Mitsuo Hosono, and Kazuyo Nakamura, in Japan and her sons, William and Robert, in Seattle. Her hobbies included painting, flower arranging, calligraphy and golf where she twice had hole in one. She lived a full-life shared with family, friends and wonderful neighbors at Providence Point.

At her request, there will be no funeral service. She asked that memorials be made in her name to a local fire fighter organization because they "so willingly respond to our calls for help."
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020
