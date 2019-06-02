Resources More Obituaries for Tove Burhen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tove Irene Burhen

Tove Irene (Hodge Webster) Burhen, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Duvall, WA on May 21, 2019. Born in Centralia, WA on January 9, 1926 to Osman and Irene (Ticknor) Hodge, Tove attended Centralia Schools and graduated from Centralia High School in 1943. She wrote a chapter in Centralia: The First Fifty Years about her pioneer ancestors Sidney and Nancy (Shaw) Ford who settled on Ford's Prairie in 1846. She attended Centralia College during World War II and went to the University of Washington where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She completed her fifth year for teaching certification and taught at Ferndale High School before marrying Fred H. Webster and raising their five children in Grand Mound, WA. Tove also taught at Rochester High School and at Maple Lane. An active community participant, many will remember Tove from her involvement with Cub Scouts, Camp Fire Girls and directing plays with the Rochester Mimaers and at the Evergreen Playhouse in Centralia.



Tove relocated to Duvall, WA and married Raymond C. Burhen in 1986. Ray and Tove were active in the Duvall Historical Society, the SnoValley Senior Center and the Duvall City Council. In 2012 they were honored as the city's first "Volunteers of the Year". In 2013 Ray and Tove served as grand Marshalls in Duvall's Centennial. They have a street named after them in Duvall that leads to the historic depot that they donated to the city.



Tove's love of theater lead her to also direct many plays in the Carnation Duvall area.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Osman and Irene Hodge, her brother Ben Hodge, her half-sisters Avis Cribb and Meda Butler, her husbands Fred H. Webster and Raymond C. Burhen. She is survived by her five children, Neil Webster, Riley Webster, Eric (Kris) Webster, Laura Martinez, and Molly Webster, her stepson, Chet (Amy) Burhen and by her five grandchildren, Jordan Martinez, Zachary Martinez, Donovan Martinez, Grant Webster and Ross Webster.



Tove will be interred at Novelty Cemetery in Duvall, WA.



A memorial service is planned for June 8th at 1:00 pm at the



Riverview School District Building, 15510 1st Ave NE, Duvall, WA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snoqualmie Valley Dollars for Scholars. Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019