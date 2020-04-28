Home

Tristyn Sinclair Gordon


1966 - 2020
Tristyn Sinclair Gordon Obituary
Tristyn Sinclair Gordon

Tristyn Sinclair Gordon left us on Friday, March 20th, 2020 in Bellevue, WA, succumbing to a ruptured aneurysm. She was 53. She was an artist, a writer, a gardener, a nurse and a mother. Tristyn was born on September 18th, 1966 in Los Angeles, CA to Victor Gordon and Jennifer Lem. She is survived by her sisters, Elysha and Magera; her children, Sarah, Rachael, Gina, and Alex; and her grandchildren, Liam, Aislinn, Juniper, Kallen, and Cosette. She is preceded by her mother, Jennifer, her fathers, Victor and John, and her brother, Etienne. Her lasting gift is this place, in our hearts, where we can return again and again for the rest of our lives.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2020
