Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0100
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church at Maltby
9322 Paradise Lake Roa
Snohomish, WA
Trygve Efrem Pehlivanian


1999 - 2019
Trygve Efrem Pehlivanian Obituary
Trygve Efrem Pehlivanian

Born in Seattle, WA March 23, 1999 to Gen & Garo Pehlivanian. Passed unexpectedly December 29, 2019.

Survived by his parents Gen and Garo; two brothers Soren and Koll and sister Anna; also Grandparents Janice and Chuck Iten, Efrem and Inger Pehlivanian. and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Viewing at Harvey Family Funeral

Home, 508 N 36th St,Seattle, 98103

on Monday 01/06/2020 12pm - 2pm

Memorial on Tuesday 01/07/2020 at 11am 'The Church at Maltby',

9322 Paradise Lake Road, Snohomish, WA 98296.

Sign Trygve's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020
