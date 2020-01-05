|
|
Trygve Efrem Pehlivanian
Born in Seattle, WA March 23, 1999 to Gen & Garo Pehlivanian. Passed unexpectedly December 29, 2019.
Survived by his parents Gen and Garo; two brothers Soren and Koll and sister Anna; also Grandparents Janice and Chuck Iten, Efrem and Inger Pehlivanian. and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Viewing at Harvey Family Funeral
Home, 508 N 36th St,Seattle, 98103
on Monday 01/06/2020 12pm - 2pm
Memorial on Tuesday 01/07/2020 at 11am 'The Church at Maltby',
9322 Paradise Lake Road, Snohomish, WA 98296.
Sign Trygve's online
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020