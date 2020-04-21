|
|
In Memoriam for
Tom Mukai
"I've been searching for your face in the crowd but you were not there. From our bay window I watch every silver sedan that goes by hoping it's you coming into our driveway, but it's not you. You said I'm a wonderful woman, and you love me very much. I've been saying I love you more. You're the best thing that ever came in my life. You are beyond compare, an angel that just breezed through my life. I will love you eternally. "
~ Your loving wife, Leila
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2020