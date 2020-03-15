|
Twyla Maydene (Lucas) Osterhaug
Twyla Osterhaug passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Radville, Saskatchewan, Canada on June 25, 1932 to Hazel and Harry Lucas. The family soon moved to Wells, British Columbia where her father found work in the mines. Later after her father died, she lived in Vancouver where she attended high school and graduated class valedictorian. She headed to Seattle to study at Seattle University to be a medical technician and there, she met her partner for life, Tom Osterhaug. They married in Seattle in 1952 and built a home on the beach in the Magnolia area of Seattle where they raised three daughters, Theresa, Claudia and Brenda. When her daughters were older, she went back to college to update her knowledge and worked at clinics and hospitals in the Seattle area.
Twyla enjoyed gardening, travel, boating, reading and was a skilled seamstress. True to her Canadian roots, Twyla was an avid curler and was a member of the Seattle Granite Curling Club. Twyla and Tom enjoyed boating, and had powerboats and later a sailboat, that Tom built in his retirement. They spent many happy times with friends and family exploring the Puget Sound and Canadian waters. Twyla had no siblings but many relatives mostly in Canada and kept in close touch with her many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Twyla was preceded in death by her husband Tom of over 63 years. She is survived by daughters Theresa (Ric) Shrewsbury, Claudia (Richard) DeGagne, and Brenda Osterhaug (Scott March), seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Magnolia Home Care for all they have done for Twyla. Sign her Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020