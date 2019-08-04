Home

Tyler Martin Nelson

Tyler Martin Nelson

Born March 29, 1977

He left us on July 29, 2019

He was loved so much by so many. His love of family, his kindness and his loyalty as a friend were unmatched. His infectious smile and contagious laugh lit up every room he walked into.

Tyler owned the Twisted Lime Pub in Mill Creek. He is survived by his wife Samantha, his parents Ken and Andree Nelson, his sister Keely Krause, his nephew Cole and niece Kennedy and so many friends.

We are going to celebrate Tyler on August 25, 2019 @ 4:00

The 101

101 Jackson Street

Seattle, Washington

Our lives are changed forever because of your love. You will be in our hearts forever.

The family requests that memorial gifts in Tyler's name be made to Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

Memorials can be made online @ www.fredhutch.org/memorial.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019
