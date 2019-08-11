|
Umesh L. Nisargand
Umesh was born in Ahmednagar India on November 7, 1931. He died in Bellevue, WA on July 26, 2019. Umesh received a B.E. in mechanical and electrical engineering at University of Poona in 1953. In 1959 Umesh came to the USA for graduate studies and received an M.S. in mechanical engineering at Purdue in 1961 and an MBA in finance at Seattle University in 1975. Umesh worked at Boeing for 38 years, also starting several businesses of his own.
He had a great love of his immediate and extended family who live both here and in India. He loved traveling and visiting with people and was known for his kind and gentle personality and good sense of humor.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Umesh is succeeded by Rudite, his wife of 55 years, daughters Julie and Monica, grandchildren Sebastian, Baxter and Hadley, brothers Anil and Arun in the USA and their families, brother Laxmikant and sister Kunda in India and their families as well as those of Shashikant, Ramakant and Shankar, brothers in India who preceded him in death.
Remembrances can be made to Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019