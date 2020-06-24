Col. Levaughn JenkinS, USAF, Ret.
Of Atlanta, Georgia, passed on June 13, 2020. Services are entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road Atlanta, Georgia 30331 (404)-349-3000, www.mbfh.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.