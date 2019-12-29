|
Bart (Benjamin) Bartlett Cannon, V
Bart Cannon was a unique man. He was born in Detroit in 1950. He had the soul of a Yukon prospector & miner-although you would never guess this from his love of 70's punk music. Bart took up residence on Mercer Island with his family when his dad was transferred to Seattle in 1964. It was there that Bart's love of minerals and the mountains flourished. Growing up around the Cascades he learned what an avalanche and a snapping cornice sound like. He survived to make numerous mining and mineralogical claims, along with first-of-their-kind mineral discoveries-one of these paid off the entire balance of his mortgage and another bears his name, Cannonite.
A trip to Boeing Surplus one day led to his inventing his own career as the first privately owned mineral & forensic scanning electron microscopy service. He single-handedly started the Seattle Mineral Market which draws thousands each spring. His 1975 classic "Minerals of Washington" is still the definitive work in its field. Bart inherited his mother Dorothy's artistic gifts and so was known for his quality mineral and wildlife illustrations. Bart also inherited his father Ben's activism in local issues-on one occasion Bart jumped in and wrote the "statement against" for a ballot measure which was going unopposed at the time. He also had several letters to the editor published in the Seattle Times. Bart loved telling funny stories, even on himself; such as his helicopter extraction from Lake Williams after he broke his leg...on 9/11! Bart was very proud of his family and loved them all in his own way. He loved the company of his friends and acquaintances and his many dogs. His was the "party house" for a generation. Bart's Christmas Night parties are legendary.
Bart is survived by his brother Scott Cannon (Nancy), niece, nephews, grand-niece & nephews and many good friends.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019