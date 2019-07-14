Valerie (Val) Ellen Ostler (nee Porter)



Val passed away on June 19, 2019 at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, WA surrounded by her family. Val was born to Boyd and Dolores Porter in Seattle, WA on September 17, 1951. Val grew up in the Maple Leaf neighborhood



where she attended Olympic Grade School, Jane Addams Junior High, and Nathan Hale High School where she graduated in 1969.



On June 26, 1970, Val met the love of her life, John Ostler, at the Nathan Hale tennis courts. Seventeen months later, on November 26, 1971, Val and John were married at the Wedgwood Baptist Church in Seattle. A week later John reenlisted in the Air Force and for the next four years they lived mostly in Germany until moving back to Seattle in late 1975. Their son, Mark, was born in July 1976 and son, Kyle, in 1980.



Val so loved children. She was not only a great mother to her children but also a great caregiver and teacher to all of the children she took care of throughout her 12 years caregiving and teaching toddlers, preschoolers and Kindergarteners.



Val is survived by her husband, John, her children, Mark (Antonia), Kyle, and grandson, Matteo. She is also survived by her sisters Laurie (Steve), Judy (Robert,) Janet, and brother Greg (Fawn). She is preceded in death by her parents.



Val's funeral service will be held on July 20, 2019 at 12:30pm at



Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral



Home, 14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle, WA 98155 Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019