Vance Leroy Parsons Sr.

Age 85, of Seattle, Vance passed peacefully on October 30, 2019. He was born September 3, 1934 in Iowa to Clifford and Mattie (Barlean) Parsons. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ina and daughters Penny (Larry) and Linda. Grandchildren: Courtney (Nathan), Eric, Kevin, Josh (Mallory), TJ (Kimberly), Missy, David, Kyle. Great-grandchildren: Ariana, Noah, Clara, David III. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Vance Jr, siblings: Vic, George, Marie, Mary Lou, David, Charlotte.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 4, 2019
