Vedna Antovich Lundin
"You meant the world to us..."
Vedna Lundin passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019, with her daughters by her side, after having spent a wonderful day celebrating her 79th birthday with her family.
Vedna was born on December 11, 1940 to George (Djoko) and Stella (Stefanija) Antovich in Seattle, Washington as the fifth of nine children. She was the quintessential middle child, getting into mischief by stealing her older brother's bus tokens and proudly surviving his forcing her to jump off the back porch in return. She also might have "borrowed" a few items of clothing from her many sisters, at least until they found out. Even still, her large tight-knit family meant everything to her.
Vedna married her high school sweetheart, Carl Oscar Lundin, Jr. in 1962, shortly after buying their first home. Daughters Kimberly and Kelly soon followed. Their lives were filled with hard work, fun parties, camping trips, and so many extended family events. Carl's promotion in 1975 took them on a three-year adventure to colorful Colorado. It was a fun time but everyone was happy to return to their beloved Pacific Northwest and settle permanently in Maple Valley, Washington in 1978. They made great friends wherever they went.
Vedna's career in accounting suited her penchant for the perfect, perfectly. She was a conscientious worker who found great satisfaction in rooting out any error that would dare to mess up her balances. In her work, she found purpose and peace.
This sustained her for many years after Carl passed suddenly in 1989. It was a difficult time but her greatest joy was yet to come. Kelly married Burke Hales in 1992 and Kimberly married Steven Day in 1997. Vedna then found renewed purpose and joy as she became a "Baba" to her precious "zlatos", Henry Hales, Hayden Day, Joshua Hales and Nina Day. Now, it was her grandchildren that meant everything to her and they loved her right back.
In her final years, Vedna's health sadly failed her. She decided to move into an assisted living facility, much to her family's relief. She was so proud of her brand new, adorable apartment and grew yet another branch of her family in the wonderful caretakers that helped her and became her friends.
She was Treasurer for the Serbian Lodge #156 for 20 years and a long time member of the American Slavic Women's Club.
Vedna is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Oscar Lundin, Jr.; her parents, Djoko and Stefanija Antovich and in-laws Oscar and Alma Lundin; and her brother, Danilo Antovich. She is survived by her daughters Kimberly Lundin Day (Steven Day) and Kelly Lundin Hales (Burke Hales); her grandchildren, Henry Hales, Hayden Day, Joshua Hales and Nina Day; her siblings, Darinka Brown (Dale), Danica Kaloper (Victor, deceased), Borinka Skjonsberg (LeRoy, deceased), Zorka Tubbs (Joe), Violet Hanauer (Stanley, deceased), Peter Antovich (Diane), Jovanka Antovich, sister-in-law Sheila Arbogast, and brother-in-law Bill Lundin (Linda), and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces. She loved and adored each and every one.
You are forever in our hearts...
Services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Edline-Yahn & Covington Funeral Chapel, Kent, Wa. Viewing at 9:00am and Service at 10:00am.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019