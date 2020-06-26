Veila Ruth Jakobsen



Veila was born in Glasgow, Montana on August 13, 1946 to Jack and Vivian Messmer. She grew up in Seattle and graduated from Bishop Blanchet in 1964.



She married Kenneth Jakobsen in 1966. Their first son, Ken, was born in November, followed by Jeffrey in January 1972.



Once the boys were in school, Veila began a career in retail sales that included stints with Waldenbooks and Bartell Drugs. She was popular with her coworkers and several of them became good friends.



Veila loved cats and movies. Her affinity for motion pictures was reflected in the annual Oscars parties she hosted, which grew in size and scope with the passing years.



With the arrival of Tanner in June 2000, Veila added Grandma to her list of titles.



Veila was a tender-hearted woman whose warmth and generosity impacted many lives. Friends knew she would always be there for them, regardless of how they were faring. Her devotion to her family was marked by loyalty and deep affection.



Veila passed away in Redmond on June 12, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Jo Anne King of Seattle, sons Ken (Annette), Jeff (Tammy) and grandson Tanner, all of Redmond. She is also survived by two nieces, two nephews and their families.



No services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be directed to King County Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store