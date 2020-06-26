Veila Ruth Jakobsen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Veila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veila Ruth Jakobsen

Veila was born in Glasgow, Montana on August 13, 1946 to Jack and Vivian Messmer. She grew up in Seattle and graduated from Bishop Blanchet in 1964.

She married Kenneth Jakobsen in 1966. Their first son, Ken, was born in November, followed by Jeffrey in January 1972.

Once the boys were in school, Veila began a career in retail sales that included stints with Waldenbooks and Bartell Drugs. She was popular with her coworkers and several of them became good friends.

Veila loved cats and movies. Her affinity for motion pictures was reflected in the annual Oscars parties she hosted, which grew in size and scope with the passing years.

With the arrival of Tanner in June 2000, Veila added Grandma to her list of titles.

Veila was a tender-hearted woman whose warmth and generosity impacted many lives. Friends knew she would always be there for them, regardless of how they were faring. Her devotion to her family was marked by loyalty and deep affection.

Veila passed away in Redmond on June 12, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Jo Anne King of Seattle, sons Ken (Annette), Jeff (Tammy) and grandson Tanner, all of Redmond. She is also survived by two nieces, two nephews and their families.

No services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be directed to King County Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved