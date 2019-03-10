Velma (Dotty) Martha Louise nee Wallace Hoskins



Dotty was born in Lucerne, Kansas. She was the fifth child of Leeta and Harry Wallace Sr. She attended a one room school house through the eighth grade. She spent three years at Sheridan County High School in Hoxie, Kansas. The family moved to Seattle in 1943 and Dotty graduated from Lincoln High School in 1944 where she met Robert Hoskins Sr. and they were married February 2, 1951. Dotty worked at Sand Point Naval Air Station as an assets administrator and moved on to the Veterans Administration. She then spent 30 years at Safeco Insurance Company and retired after being the assistant to the Chairman of the Board.



Dotty is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Robert Sr.,



sons David and Robert Jr. (Rob).



She is survived by eldest son Michael (Kim) and six grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dotty was beloved by all and everyone she met quickly became her friend. She always had a smile on her face, kind words to offer and was an eager listener. She will be sorely missed. She has requested no memorial service, but we will all remember the lives she touched, and the memories she left behind. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary