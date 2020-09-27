Vera May Taylor



She loved, she laughed.



Vera May Taylor, beloved Mother, "Nana", Aunt and friend, passed away on September 15,



2020 at age 81, due to complications from ovarian cancer, a disease she managed heroically for more than 8 years.



From a modest beginning in Chancellor, South Dakota, her life and her love of travel took her to many places, both in the US and around the globe. She eventually established 2 base camps, one in Kirkland and one in Palm Springs. From there, when not traveling, she never tired of Bridge, Golf, Ballroom Dancing, Casinos (where luck rarely tired of her) and spending time with family and friends. Her sense of humor and relentless mood for fun rendered everything she attended better.



Vera is survived by her daughters Monica (Marisa), Linda (John) and Shelley (Steve) and her grandchildren Jacob and Sarah. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to the Swedish Medical Center Foundation, designated for the "Cancer Institute".



Vera's family would like to thank the nursing staff at Swedish Hospital-Issaquah, whose caring, kindness and skill helped ease Vera's transition from this World into Glory. Until we're all together again Nana, rest well.



