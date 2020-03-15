|
|
Vera Serafina Fiorito
Vera Serafina Fiorito, 98, of Mercer Island, passed away on March 10 peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Services are postponed, information will be provided as it becomes available. Vera was born in West Seattle to Antonio and Annurizista Buoncristiani on September 13, 1921. She went to school at West Seattle High School and graduated with Honors, her only B coming in PE as she did not want to get her hair sweaty. She married J. Dan Fiorito on May 10, 1941 in Seattle. Vera is preceded in death by her husband J. Dan Fiorito and son Joseph Anthony Fiorito. Vera is survived by son, J. Dan Fiorito Jr. (Barbara), son Randy Anthony Fiorito (Monica). Grandchildren Andrea Kester, Jason Fiorito, Vanessa Schenck, Zoe Fiorito, Zakary Fiorito, Stephanie Fiorito, Stacie Magelssen, Angela Solvey, Jolynn Fiorito, Shayla Gandy, Amorena Fiorito, Hannah Moran. Great grandchildren Ava Kester, Cristina Kester, J. Devin Fiorito, Lauren Fiorito, Audrey Fiorito, William Schenck, Julia Schenck, Julian Fiorito, Wyatt Wren, Coco Wren, Dash Wren, Riley Mae Magelssen, Zory Gandy, Cooper Gandy, Jaycee Ward, and Maisyn Solvey.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020