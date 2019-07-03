|
|
Vern L. Olson
Vern L. Olson, 87, of Edmonds, died June 28, 2019. Vern was born on March 6, 1932. He was an Edmonds High school graduate of the class of 1950. Vern married his high school girlfriend, Mary Garner, on the 10th of July, 1954. Vern loved his sons Larry and Gary & his grandson Nick. He also loved his Portuguese Water Dogs: Port, Bear, Sport and Rudy. Vern is survived by his wife Mary, his sons Larry (Carina), Gary (Lisa) and grandson Nick and his dog Rudy.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 3 to July 4, 2019