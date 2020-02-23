|
Vernon G. Kinsman
Vernon "Vern" G. Kinsman, age 84, passed away at home in Ellensburg, WA on February 3, 2020 from kidney failure.
He was born in Colon, Panama on October 27, 1935 to Anson and Jean (Gallup) Kinsman, and had an older brother, Richard. They were in Panama while Vern's father was working for the Panama Railroad Company. The family returned to the United States in 1949, settling in Seattle where Vern graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953.
Vern served in the Army's 101st Airborne Division, Screaming Eagles, Mortar Battery 327, from 1957 to 1958. Following his military service, he became a master brick and stone mason, and helped build various Seattle and Puget Sound residential and commercial buildings, including landmarks such as Safeco Field.
A dedicated athlete, Vern tracked his speed in many local 3k and 5k runs into middle age, and regularly worked out at the gym into his 80s. His travels included multiple trips to Hawaii and California, a tour of England, reunions of Army friends in Texas, and a vacation to Panama, revisiting his birthplace.
During his retirement, he enjoyed working and relaxing on his Ellensburg property. He was tending to his trees and his beloved giant Airedale terrier, Buck, up to the final months before his death.
Vern will be remembered as a kind and good-natured person; always ready to lend a helping hand or have a friendly chat. He had a fun-loving jokester way about him, and found humor in regular people, much like one of his favorite TV shows, Seinfeld, from which he would often recite quotes.
At Vern's request, no service will be held. Vern is survived by his son and daughter from his first marriage, his two stepdaughters from his second marriage, his brother, Richard Kinsman of Bainbridge Island, and their families.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020