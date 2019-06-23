Vernon John Skoglund



12/13/1947 ~ 5/3/2019



Vernon passed away suddenly on 5/3/2019 and he will be greatly missed. Vernon was born and raised in Seattle, Wa. He joined the US Army in 1967 serving in Viet Nam. After the military he attended and graduated from the University of WA. He lived in Idaho and California where he worked as a bank loan officer and manager. He settled in McKinleyville, CA. where he left banking and became a teacher. McKinleyville was the place he loved and where he, his wife and children, lived on a hill above the ocean having horses and many other animals.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Cecilia M. and Sigurd A. Skoglund. He is survived by his wife Karen, his daughters Korby and Karling Skoglund, in Seattle by his sister Charlene C. McNaughton (David), nieces Amanda and Katrina McNaughton (Omar Lahmidi), great nephews Zaine, Sami, and Tarek Lahmidi and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary