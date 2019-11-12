|
|
Veronica (Ronni) P. Stevens
Surrounded by family, Ronni passed away suddenly from complications of a pulmonary embolism at St. Joseph's Hospital at the age of 27 on Nov. 6, 2019.
She was born on August 14, 1992 in Wenatchee, Washington. By the time she was 6, she was expertly climbing high on orchard ladders to reach the best cherries. In 1999 she and her family moved back to 'the coast' and she graduated from high school in Bothell, earning the class Humanitarian Award. It was then while working at Denny's Pet World that she conclusively found her passion caring for animals. She became a veterinary assistant and worked her way through Pierce College's Veterinary Technician Program. After graduation last year she earned her license immediately and immersed herself in her career at VCA and then University Place Pet Hospital. She loved all animals, especially ducks and other birds, as well as her rescue dog Oscar. On the verge of a new position as a technician working in an exotic pet practice, she was excited about the promise her future held.
She is survived by her parents Jim and Laura Stevens, older brother Joel, grandfather Robert Maxwell, Sr., as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and her dachshund Oscar. She was preceded in death by both paternal grandparents, Wm. and Doris Stevens, and by her maternal grandmother, Pat Maxwell.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Zazu's House Parrot Sanctuary or any animal rescue organization.
A Viewing will begin at 10:30 AM
with a Funeral beginning at
11:30 AM followed by a Reception on Friday, Nov. 15 at Beck's Tribute Center, 405 5th Ave S, Edmonds. A Graveside will follow at 2PM at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline.
Please share memories at
www.beckstributecenter.com.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019