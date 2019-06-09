Resources More Obituaries for Veronica Russell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Veronica Russell

Veronica Russell of Snoqualmie passed peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue.



Veronica was born March 26, 1946 in Islington, Greater London in the United Kingdom to Jack and Rose Young. She was the eldest of six children. She was raised in Newhalem, Washington, a small community in the upper Skagit where her father and mother both worked for Seattle City Hydroelectric power project.



Veronica graduated from Concrete High School and furthered her education at the University of Washington; pursuing her interest in the sciences and nursing. During her education tenure she met a young sailor in town for the Seattle Seafair festival. She married Wayne Russell on October 17, 1966 in San Diego, California. They embarked on an adventure that would take a lifetime to complete.



Time would see that Veronica would continue her education again at North Seattle Community College; an education that prepared her for a full and varied career. In her early work, she worked as an interior designer and decorator. She loved being creative in her design work where she would mix inspiring color palettes with unique or natural textures. Later in her career she enjoyed helping people in the human resources department at Edmonds Community College. She started as an office assistant in 1990 and retired as Associate Director of Compensation and Labor Relations.



On September 20, 1997 Veronica and Wayne were remarried in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. They settled in the Snoqualmie Valley; living in the historical Meadowbrook neighborhood for the past 22 years.



In her leisure time Veronica enjoyed quilting, sewing, baking as well as doing arts and crafts with her grandchildren. She very much enjoyed watching British sitcoms, spending a lazy day fishing and going on little adventures with her family. In addition, she treasured cross country trips to visit friends and family admiring the country's vast landscapes while stopping at little gift shops and historical sites along the way.



Her family remembers her as a faithful, kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Warm and silly at times, she was optimistic, and generous. Even in her final days, she remained strong in her Christian faith and much of the time her heart was filled with laughter and love as she talked about great things to come. Selfless, thoughtful and reassuring, she expressed her affection freely always offering a compliment, comfort or a kind word to those around her. While she will be deeply missed, there will always be a special place for her in the joyful hearts of those who knew her best.



Survivors include her loving husband, Wayne Russell; children, Catharine Pirozek, Anthony Russell and Joseph Russell; siblings, Dennis Young, Catharine Herbold, Cecelia Gardner, Michelle Welch and Marian Young; 11 grandchildren, one great grandchild with one more great grandchild on the way.



A funeral service will be held at 11am, Monday, June 10, 2019 at Raging River Community Church in Preston. A graveside committal will follow at Fall City Cemetery. Donation on behalf of Veronica can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-veronica-e-russell . Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019