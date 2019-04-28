Resources More Obituaries for Vevette Cooperstein Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vevette C. Stokes Cooperstein

Obituary Condolences Flowers Vevette C. Stokes



GORDON cooperstein



A lifelong Seattle resident, Vevette Charlotte Stokes was born July 17, 1914 on Capitol Hill to Frank M. Stokes and Genevieve B. Stokes, a Washington pioneer family. She passed away on March 24, 2019 at 104 years and 8 months, in Seattle. At age 4 her family moved to Laurelhurst with older brother Meredith and younger sister Emily. She remained close to them and their families all her life. She attended Bryant Grade School and Roosevelt High School, graduating in 1933. Vevette attended Peterson Business College and worked at Shell Oil Company, Shop of China and Lerners both on University Way. She attended an Elk's Club dance and met Paul Gordon, a stock broker from San Francisco. They married in 1936 and had two children; Bruce and Beverly. They were married 43 years when Paul died. Ten years later she attended a 50-year high school reunion and met Art Cooperstein. They had been classmates since grade school. Art was a CPA and finance director of the 1962 Seattle World's Fair. They married in 1989 and lived in the Maple Leaf neighborhood of North Seattle.



Vevette and Art took many overseas trips and cruises and toured many national parks. They also enjoyed their beach cabin on Hood Canal. Art died in 1995 and she lived in the Maple Leaf area for 18 more years. She continued traveling to many parts of the world, including Mexico, china, Europe and Africa. She belonged to several organizations during her lifetime and treasured the many friendships over the years. She was a member of the Daughters of Pioneers of Washington, Seattle chapter #1, joining in 1944. She served as president and in other positions. Vevette was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Port Gamble chapter. During her marriage to Art, they held season tickets to UW Husky football, attending all home games. She continued to attend after his death, well into her nineties, always wearing her purple hat and jacket. Her's was a life well-lived and she felt blessed in many ways. She was a loving, lovable, kind, gracious and compassionate woman.



Vevette sponsored two girls in Uganda for many years. She enjoyed working in her yard, the Pops concerts and playing bridge. She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was pre-deceased by her parents, husbands, brother and sister and grandson, Buddy. She is survived by her children; son Bruce Gordon (Kathy), grandchildren Kelley, Shannon (Chris), great-grandchildren, Charlie, Lou and Ella; daughter Beverly Hoag, grandchildren Rick (Martina), David (Carol), Brian (Cathi) and great-grandchildren, Nick (Cozbi), Natasha (Troy), Chelsea (Hunter), Amanda, Corinne and Marilyn; also step-children Craig and Jim Cooperstein (Janice), Janet Livingston (Ken) and their families. Vevette's family would like to thank the devoted caregivers at Foundation House at Northgate where she lived the last 5 years of her life. They are Patricia, Scott, Sunny, Rawah and Alem.



A celebration of her life will be held at University Congregational United church of Christ, 4515 - 16th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105 on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 9:00 AM.



Donations may be made in Vevette's name to or . Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries