Vicki Hansman
Vicki Lynn Hansman, age 63, peacefully passed away March 3, 2020 after a 3 year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin and friend. She will be missed dearly by the people who shared her life. Vicki was born on August 19, 1956 in Seattle to Robert and Elizabeth Gunderson and was raised in Bellevue, where she graduated from Newport High School. She went on to graduate from the University of Washington with a degree in Business Administration (1978).
Vicki had a 15-year career with US West before retiring to spend time with her children. She was involved in many activities, including volunteering for the Bellevue School District and Thunderbird Little League. She loved sports, and was an avid Huskies, Seahawks, and Mariners fan. In her youth, she was a ski instructor at Ski Acres and also enjoyed golfing, tennis, and bowling. She also loved to garden, travel and spend time with her dogs.
Vicki is survived by her husband Steve, son Eric, and daughter Kelle (Sean). She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Susan Gunderson. The family is very grateful for the wonderful care she received from the doctors and staff at Virginia Mason Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
A celebration of life will be held
on April 4th at 1:00 pm at the
Newport Hills Swim & Tennis Club.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020