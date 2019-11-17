Home

Sacred Heart Church
205 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Victor D. Coupez


1930 - 2019
Victor D. Coupez

Victor D. Coupez was born November 11, 1930 in Portland, Oregon, and passed away in his home in Seattle on November 1,

2019. His life touched many people. He married, had three children, and started a career in banking at 19. He worked his way to Executive Vice President before retiring. Then Victor's true calling came to be. He spent 12 years with the Jesuits as a Donee Brother volunteering for the Prisoners Union in San Francisco. He volunteered for the Trappist Abbey in Oregon, and finally volunteering at Sacred Heart Parish. In 2018, he received the honor of Redemptorist Oblate. Victor will be missed by all.

A funeral Mass will be held

Saturday, November 23rd at Sacred Heart in Seattle,

205 2nd Ave N.

Please make remembrances to the Queen Anne Food Bank.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019
