Victor H. Sidis
Victor H. Sidis passed away at home on September 19, 2019. He died in his sleep after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife and love of his life of 76 years, Becky, only daughter, Carol and grandsons, Michael, Jonathan and Stephen, and great-grandson, Jack.
He served in the Army in World War II, in Europe and during the Battle of the Bulge. Upon his return, he worked as a driver/salesman for Pacific Fish Co. for 38 years. After retiring, he golfed, loved watching any sport, especially Seattle teams, traveled to Palm Springs in the winter and volunteered for Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center, Kline Galland Home and the Ezra Bessaroth Synagogue. He had a long and productive life, and is truly a role-model of how to be your best self.
Funeral services will be held Friday 9/20 at the Sephardic Brotherhood Chapel & Cemetery
in Shoreline, WA at Noon.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019