Victor Isaac Menashe



March 29, 1922 ~ June 12, 2019



Victor Isaac Menashe was laid to rest next to his beloved wife "Joya" on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Sephardic Brotherhood Cemetery in Shoreline, Washington. Victor was born to Sephardic Jewish immigrants from the Mediterranean Island of Rhodes in Portland, Oregon. Orphaned at a young age he carried the lessons learned from his parents, overcoming hardship and loneliness to become a successful dentist, loving husband, caring father, and a highly respected man in the Seattle community. Victor married Judy (Joya) Tarica in 1952 and their life together brought him a true sense of fulfillment and purpose. He loved his family more than all else and set an example for his three children to live by throughout their lives. He will forever be remembered for his kindness, humility, and smiling countenance.



He is survived by his children, Phillip Menashe, and wife Angela, Shelly Beethe, and David Menashe and wife Shannon. He will be missed by grandchildren, Sarah Menashe (Tygh Wyckoff), Jacob Menashe (Cecille Isidro), Jamie (Chris) Dahl, Jeffrey (Nicole) Buhrman, Kelly Beethe, Jamie Marie Beethe, Joshua Menashe, Jesse Menashe as well as his seven great-grandchildren.



Victor's life was a true masterpiece. He started with very little and ended with everything he could have wished for from a long life lived well. We will miss his earthly presence, but we will take solace in the knowledge his marvelous eternal soul lives on. Published in The Seattle Times from June 25 to June 26, 2019