Victor Kuo
1970 - 2020
Dr. Victor Kuo

October 28, 1970 - June 18, 2020

Victor Kuo was born in Los Angeles and passed away in Seattle at the age of 49. He married Annie Chanpong from Houston and was the proud father of Vivian Pearl Kuo. Widely regarded as a leading authority on education and philanthropy evaluation, he was Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness at Seattle Colleges and lead researcher for the Global Chinese Philanthropy Initiative. Dr. Kuo is survived by wife Annie, daughter Vivian, both his parents, a sister, and many loving cousins, aunts, and uncles. Dr. Kuo was laid to rest at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, CA. A celebration of life is scheduled for June 19, 2021 at the family's home in Shoreline, WA.

For a full obituary, visit https://www.rosehills.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Celebration of Life
at the family's home
