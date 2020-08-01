Victor Kuo



Victor Kuo was born in Los Angeles, California on October 28, 1970 to Moses and Mary Kuo and passed away on June 18, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. He married Ann U. Chanpong from Houston, Texas and was the proud father of Vivian Pearl Kuo. He greatly admired his older sister, Mercy Kuo. Victor attended public schools in Anaheim, California and graduated from Pomona College (B.A. 1992), Columbia Teachers College (M.A. 1993), and Stanford University (Ph.D. 1999). He felt most fulfilled as a public school teacher and pursued a career in philanthropy. Victor was a consultant, researcher, and evaluator who advised philanthropic foundations and social purpose organizations in measuring their social impact. He was the founder of VK Global Advising and held positions as senior consultant with FSG Social Impact Advisors, evaluation officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and research associate in Evaluation and Learning Services at the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. He consulted on developing evaluation systems, evaluation planning, and conducting evaluations of projects in early childhood education, K-12 education, post-secondary education, conservation and the environment, arts and culture, health, and civil society. Dr. Kuo served on the Board of Directors of the American Evaluation Association, Board of Directors of the Asian Pacific Islander American Scholarship Fund and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Institute for Higher Education Policy as well as the Advisory Board of GreatNonprofits. He also held the position of Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness at Seattle Colleges which serve 45,000 students and is the largest community college system in Washington state. He traveled extensively to Greater China and was lead researcher for the Global Chinese Philanthropy Initiative and widely regarded as a respected authority on education and philanthropy evaluation. As a Christian, Victor's beliefs and values were grounded in the Bible, the living word of God, and expressed in his humanity and heart of giving and care for others.



"In nothing be anxious, but in everything, by prayer and petition with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God." Philippians 4:6.



