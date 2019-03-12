|
|
Victor Thomas Kalata
Born April 15, 1940 in Passaic, New Jersey; died unexpectedly March 7, 2019 in Seattle.
Survived by Marcia, his loving wife of 58 years; his children, Victor (Maria), Marian Stewart (Colin), Mindy Meyers (David), Nellie Kalata (Shane) and Sarah Everett (Brian); 11 Grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Carol Kalata.
Preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Kalata.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 16th at 11am at
Christ the King Catholic Church
405 N 117th St, Seattle, 98133
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019