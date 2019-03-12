Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Victor Thomas Kalata

Victor Thomas Kalata Obituary
Victor Thomas Kalata

Born April 15, 1940 in Passaic, New Jersey; died unexpectedly March 7, 2019 in Seattle.

Survived by Marcia, his loving wife of 58 years; his children, Victor (Maria), Marian Stewart (Colin), Mindy Meyers (David), Nellie Kalata (Shane) and Sarah Everett (Brian); 11 Grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Carol Kalata.

Preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Kalata.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 16th at 11am at

Christ the King Catholic Church

405 N 117th St, Seattle, 98133

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
