Victoria Clare Bixby
Born on January 11, 1982, Victoria Clare Bixby, age 37, passed away on December 9, 2019, at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York, N.Y., after a brave stand against neuroblastoma.
Victoria is survived by: her father, Richard A. Bixby, of Moses Lake, Wash.; her mother, Cynthia C. Bixby, of Seattle, Wash.; her sister, Danielle J. B. Edwards, and brother-in-law, Stephen W. Edwards, of Stamford, Conn.; her brother, Royce C. Bixby, sister-in-law, Stephanie Bixby, and their two children, Frederick and Adelaide Bixby, of Seattle, Wash.; her brothers, Andrew F. Bixby and Brian J. Bixby, of Seattle, Wash.; and her brother, Kurt E. Bixby, of Austin, Texas.
Victoria's indomitable spirit defined her. Initially raised in a one-stop-light farm town in rural America, Victoria reached academic and professional heights. She earned degrees from the American University of Paris and Columbia University and worked for several international investment firms, including GE Capital and Man Investments. She was a capable and shrewd business person who excelled at reading people and situations. She spoke three languages, traveled the world, and lived in several countries. Despite these tremendous accomplishments, Victoria is most remembered for her joyful, loving, and hilarious presence that filled the lives of her family and friends with warmth and hope. The mark of a great story is that it can't be published, and Victoria had many of these, as friends and family well know.
In her early 20s, Victoria moved to Paris to study at the American University, where she became fluent in French. Victoria's time in Paris opened her soul, and the life and confidence that she exuded for her entire adult life appeared during these beautiful years. There, she began what would become a hallmark of her life: a tradition of hosting dinner parties for her many varied friends, often commandeering neighbor's ovens to do so. She took up rollerblading and, despite being hit by cars on several occasions, she forged ahead on extra-large wheels. She earned a bachelor's degree, with a double-major in international affairs and communications and a minor in business.
Victoria returned to the United States to join the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C., where she learned how to shatter a windshield with a single bullet. After reflection, she moved to the State Department in order to have a meaningful personal life. During these years, she continued hosting dinner parties for international friends, took up rowing, and began salsa dancing in earnest, travelling often to attend salsa congresses. Even when she was robbed, Victoria came out ahead. After defiantly throwing her credit card and jewelry to a nocturnal knifeman, her jewelry was recovered, and she was paid to testify.
Victoria didn't take no for an answer. She decided to get an MBA from Columbia University and didn't accept being waitlisted. After exhausting follow-ups, she sent a telegram to the dean reading: "Just a friendly reminder that there are 10 days left to admit Victoria Bixby to Columbia Business School." She was the last of her class to be admitted.
Having never been to New York, Victoria remotely secured an apartment and declared that she would be living on Park Avenue. Her brother-in-law informed her that she would be doing so in Harlem. Victoria grew to love Harlem and stayed for many years. She spent much of her time as an MBA student "networking" and cultivating close and enduring friendships with students in her assigned cluster. She became so involved in the Black Business Students Association that she was invited to become an officer.
Victoria eventually moved to an apartment owned by Rao's, an establishment famous for being the most exclusive restaurant in New York. On any given evening, limousines and chauffeured Mercedes triple-parked in front of her apartment at the corner of Pleasant Avenue and 114th Street. Victoria befriended an elderly retired gentleman in this neighborhood, and he visited her daily with his dog, Cinnamon, until the time of his death. They took care of each other. She bought him Velcro shoes. He offered her a gun. She drove him to a Mafia funeral, and he told her the truth behind the figures in the movie Goodfellas and that the FBI had her license plate number.
On September 22, 2011, Victoria's life took a turn during the rainy morning hours. While rollerblading to her Manhattan office, she was run over by a New York City bus. Victoria left half of a knee and the inside of her left leg on the road beneath that bus and then endured 20 surgeries to regain her strength and mobility. Through these years, her determination to think clearly, exercise self-determination, and dance again inspired us all. She took great joy in completing a 10-mile bicycle ride and famously hosted a birthday party themed as "I turned 30, and I still have my leg."
Just after her 33rd birthday, Victoria was diagnosed with stage-four neuroblastoma, a rare pediatric cancer. She existed on the cusp of death for 18 grueling months in a fight to live. By God's grace and the guidance of the world's top neuroblastoma team, Victoria beat cancer and made it her mission to live as fully as possible. She moved to Sparkill, N.Y., where she enjoyed a quiet home near the Hudson River.
Her close encounters with death changed Victoria, and in these final years, she became passionate about her Christian faith. Although she never fell in love with another person, she fell in love with God. She poured her life into knowing God, spending time in His presence, and praying for the United States, her family and friends, and all those in need. She became an avid student of theology, cultivating a library of books that she studied daily. She travelled the Eastern seaboard to attend conferences, pray with the sick, and comfort the hurting. She hosted dinners and weekend retreats at her home for spiritual reflection and worship, inviting both friends and strangers. She cooked for them all. God's love shone brightly through Victoria and enriched all who met her.
Victoria's hospitality knew no bounds. She kept bunk beds and cots in order to host overnight guests, and her most important piece of furniture was a battered dining room table that seated 12. She spent her disposable income on food and spices, and she continued to travel. During her final years, Victoria traveled to Jerusalem twice, to Greece and Albania, and much of the United States.
Victoria cherished a huge Ernie Barnes print called His Effort, depicting a collapsed runner who is entangled in a red finish-line ribbon. She tearfully explained that she wanted to live her life like that runner, finishing with nothing left to give. She did. She "fought the good fight,... finished the race,... [and] kept the faith." (2 Timothy 4:7)
We remember her wry smile and the perpetual plans up her sleeve. The terrific gifts she gave her family and friends. The way she cleared her throat. The warmth of her hugs. The smell of dinner cooking. The color and vivaciousness that surrounded her. Her incredible beauty.
When she passed, surrounded by family and friends, Victoria opened her blue eyes from a long sleep and looked up to heaven. We are comforted in our grief, knowing that she is there, at the table of her loving Savior.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at the Armenian Evangelical Church of New York, at 152 East 34th Street, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., with a dinner reception to follow.
