Bellevue, Washington



Vilma Lucrecia Torres, age 82, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 after a brave twelve year battle with breast cancer. Vilma touched the hearts of many with her kind and generous spirit, innate joy, genuine love for her family and friends, and unwavering faith and trust in Christ. Vilma was born in San Salvador, El Salvador. She came to San Francisco, California in 1964. She married Jose Angel Artiga who preceded her in death in December 1975. Survivors include her daughter, Lupe; son, Jorge Luis; three grandchildren, Alexander, Jennifer and Erin; and one great granddaughter, Cataleya; her sisters, Dina, Elsy, and Sandra; several nieces and grandnieces and nephews, and the many friends she considered her family.



Services will be held at Mary Queen of Peace at a later date due to Covd-19. Memorial contributions can be made to Eastside Friends of Seniors.



