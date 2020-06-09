Vilma Lucrecia Torres
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vilma Lucrecia Torres

1937 ~ 2020

Bellevue, Washington

Vilma Lucrecia Torres, age 82, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 after a brave twelve year battle with breast cancer. Vilma touched the hearts of many with her kind and generous spirit, innate joy, genuine love for her family and friends, and unwavering faith and trust in Christ. Vilma was born in San Salvador, El Salvador. She came to San Francisco, California in 1964. She married Jose Angel Artiga who preceded her in death in December 1975. Survivors include her daughter, Lupe; son, Jorge Luis; three grandchildren, Alexander, Jennifer and Erin; and one great granddaughter, Cataleya; her sisters, Dina, Elsy, and Sandra; several nieces and grandnieces and nephews, and the many friends she considered her family.

Services will be held at Mary Queen of Peace at a later date due to Covd-19. Memorial contributions can be made to Eastside Friends of Seniors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved