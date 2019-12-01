|
Vilma Rae Wills
Mother, grandmother and friend. Vilma Rae Wills was born to Christopher Wills and a Violet (Cheeseman) Wills in England March 3, 1932. She passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019. As a child she participated on stage, in acrobats and dance. Upon leaving school she joined the "Women's Royal Naval Services" (WRNS) where she served her country for 91/2 years. After her military career Vilma chose to travel to the US, ending up in California in the 60s where she became a private swim instructor. From there she moved North working in the Alaskan fishing industry for awhile before settling down permanently to make Seattle her home. Vilma worked for King County and retired in 2010. She had a lifelong passion for dance and enjoyed ballroom dancing well into her 80s.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019