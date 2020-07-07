1/
Vincent Eliot Pfeifer
Vincent Eliot Pfeifer

Passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Louisville, KY, he was a resident of the Seattle area for the past 25 years. He was preceded in death by his wife Aye Myint Pfeifer; father Dr. Gerard D. Pfeifer; and younger brother, Eric A. Pfeifer. Vince is survived by his son David C. Pfeifer; stepdaughter Shalana Mullins (Ian) and two grandsons; mother Carole Phillips Pfeifer; and mother-in-law Nyunt Myint.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, family friends are asking for donations to a GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-david-pfeifer) to support Vince's son David, who took care of his father throughout his long illness.

Published in The Seattle Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
