|
|
Vincent Joseph Schmidt, Sr.
Born March 7, 1925 in Sioux City, Iowa to Harry and Agnes (Krause) Schmidt. He attended St. Boniface grade school until he was ten years old when his father was transferred by the Great Northern Railroad to Seattle. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School and O'dea High School. He cleverly enlisted in the Navy when he was a young seventeen. After boot camp, he was attached to the Marine Corp's underwater / demolition team. After contracting bilateral bronchial pneumonia, he spent six months in the Naval Hospital in California. Upon his discharge, he was assigned to the US Makin Island and served in the Pacific Theater of war until his discharge. He spent the next 6 months "sowing his wild oats". He returned to Sioux City, Iowa and married Dolores Helene Grimm on December 16, 1946 a marriage that lasted 721/2 years. He was a very devoted husband and father of four. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, listening to music, and fixing everything he could get his hands on. He was a problem-solver who took on difficult and unwanted projects at work and around the house. He has always been a faithful member of the Catholic church and never missed confession.
Vincent retired from Frederick and Nelson as Foreman/Supervisor of the Re-finishing Department after 40 years. After retirement, he settled down in Washington and maintained two properties by himself. He also lived near his family to keep his bonds close.
He passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on July 8th, 2019 with his devoted wife Dolores at his side. He was preceded in death by his Parents and sister Marcella Nelson. Left to mourn this special man are: his wife Dolores (Dee), his sons Joseph (Nora) and Michael, his daughters DeAnn Feeman (Frank) and Mariann Abrahamson (Ron, his best buddy). His sixteen Grand-children and many Great-grand children. His nephews John, Ronald {Joan} and Bob Nelson. He will be deeply missed by all his family. Memorial services were held for family members on July the 31st at Holyrood Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019