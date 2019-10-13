|
|
Vincent Joseph Spring
Born January 18, 1920 in Billings, MT; died September 30, 2019 in Seattle.
Preceded in death by his wife, Gerrie and son, Charles.
Survived by his children, David (Joe), Richard, Marianne, and Bernard; grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Lauren and Stephen; great-grand-children, Lola, Olivia, Sebastian and Brooks; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Celebration of Life & Funeral Mass
Thursday, October 17th at 11:00am
Our Lady of the Lake Church
8900 35th Ave NE, Seattle, 98115
Remembrances may be made to
St. Francis House or
National Right to Life.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019