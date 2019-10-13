Home

Vincent Joseph Spring

Vincent Joseph Spring Obituary
Vincent Joseph Spring

Born January 18, 1920 in Billings, MT; died September 30, 2019 in Seattle.

Preceded in death by his wife, Gerrie and son, Charles.

Survived by his children, David (Joe), Richard, Marianne, and Bernard; grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Lauren and Stephen; great-grand-children, Lola, Olivia, Sebastian and Brooks; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Celebration of Life & Funeral Mass

Thursday, October 17th at 11:00am

Our Lady of the Lake Church

8900 35th Ave NE, Seattle, 98115

Remembrances may be made to

St. Francis House or

National Right to Life.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019
