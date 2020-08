Or Copy this URL to Share

Vincent Lyle Cole



Born on December 6, 1949 to Virgil and Venita Cole in Denver CO. Passed away on July 21, 2020 at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife Linda Cole and his two sons, Chet and daughter-in-law Robin Cole, Chad Cole and his fiance;e Sara Ballard & three grand-children, Tyler, Wade and JoLee.



