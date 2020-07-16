Viola H. Erickson
Age 102, of Edmonds, Viola passed away July 4, 2020 following a long illness. She was preceded in death by Claire (Joe) Erickson in 2013. Viola was born on a farm in Nebraska but moved at an early age to Selah, near Yakima, where her parents became orchardists. She was an education graduate of the University of Washington in 1940.
She married Melvin R. Johnson, a young Seattle banker, who died in 1967. Viola was an elementary school teacher in Woodinville and Moses Lake and at the former Sunset School in Shoreline where she met Mr. Erickson, painting superintendent.
Viola and Joe were members of the Berean Bible Church in Shoreline. Graveside services for the family were held at Acacia in Seattle.
