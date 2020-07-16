1/1
Viola H. Erickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola H. Erickson

Age 102, of Edmonds, Viola passed away July 4, 2020 following a long illness. She was preceded in death by Claire (Joe) Erickson in 2013. Viola was born on a farm in Nebraska but moved at an early age to Selah, near Yakima, where her parents became orchardists. She was an education graduate of the University of Washington in 1940.

She married Melvin R. Johnson, a young Seattle banker, who died in 1967. Viola was an elementary school teacher in Woodinville and Moses Lake and at the former Sunset School in Shoreline where she met Mr. Erickson, painting superintendent.

Viola and Joe were members of the Berean Bible Church in Shoreline. Graveside services for the family were held at Acacia in Seattle.

To view photos and write remembrances please visit www.AcaciaFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home
14951 Bothell Way NE
Seattle, WA 98155
2063625525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved