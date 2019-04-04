Violet B. Anderson Meyer



June 8, 1916 ~ March 23, 2019



Violet Meyer passed away



peacefully March 23, 2019 at the



age of 102. Violet was born at home in Rainier, Ore., to Oscar and Vessie (Johnson) Anderson.



She graduated from Rainier



High School at 16 and then



went on to post graduate work



at Beaverton High School and



she became a legal secretary.



In 1937 she married Ernest "Ernie" L. Meyer.



Vi and Ernie had two



daughters, Judith Allen (Mike)



and Margueriette Travaille



(Hugh). Vi was a devoted



volunteer. She was a 4-H leader,



a Campfire leader, a garden club member and a costume



seamstress for Seattle Repertory. Vi and Ernie lived in Portland



until 1963 when they moved to Seattle and opened a showroom



in the Gift Mart. They happily worked together until they retired



to travel the world. They finally retired in Kona, Hawaii, spending six months there and six months in Seattle. Because of health problems they moved permanently to Portland in 2004. Ernie died in 2006.



Vi is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law; four grandchildren, Melinda Mason, Michael Allen Jr., Margaret Chrisman, Kate Wortendyke; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including special niece, Sitka; and Vi's beloved cousin, Charles Skeans, Vi was a member of Seattle First Presbyterian Church, Magnolia Presbyterian Church, and Mokuaikaua Church in Kailua, Hawaii.



At their request Vi and Ernie will be buried in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.



Please sign the online guest book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019