Violet B. Anderson Meyer
June 8, 1916 ~ March 23, 2019
Violet Meyer passed away
peacefully March 23, 2019 at the
age of 102. Violet was born at home in Rainier, Ore., to Oscar and Vessie (Johnson) Anderson.
She graduated from Rainier
High School at 16 and then
went on to post graduate work
at Beaverton High School and
she became a legal secretary.
In 1937 she married Ernest "Ernie" L. Meyer.
Vi and Ernie had two
daughters, Judith Allen (Mike)
and Margueriette Travaille
(Hugh). Vi was a devoted
volunteer. She was a 4-H leader,
a Campfire leader, a garden club member and a costume
seamstress for Seattle Repertory. Vi and Ernie lived in Portland
until 1963 when they moved to Seattle and opened a showroom
in the Gift Mart. They happily worked together until they retired
to travel the world. They finally retired in Kona, Hawaii, spending six months there and six months in Seattle. Because of health problems they moved permanently to Portland in 2004. Ernie died in 2006.
Vi is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law; four grandchildren, Melinda Mason, Michael Allen Jr., Margaret Chrisman, Kate Wortendyke; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including special niece, Sitka; and Vi's beloved cousin, Charles Skeans, Vi was a member of Seattle First Presbyterian Church, Magnolia Presbyterian Church, and Mokuaikaua Church in Kailua, Hawaii.
At their request Vi and Ernie will be buried in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019