Violet Imogene Sefton



Recently of Normandy Park, Violet passed away in Poulsbo June 12, 2019 at the age of 98. "Vi" was born in 1920 in Avena, Illinois. She leaves behind son Ronald Sefton and wife Nancy of Poulsbo, daughter Sandra Hahn, grandsons Jason Lowder, Greg Lowder, and great-granddaughter Madi Lowder, also two sisters: Ellen Hunter and Don Durbin. Vi was preceded in death by her husband Forrest in 2003; the couple celebrated over 65 years together.



Vi worked in women's fashions, including 20 years with Benson's in Des Moines, WA; she retired at the age of 84. Vi was also active in the Emblem Club of Burien Elk's Lodge, raising funds for the organization's multi-faceted charity work.



Late in life, Vi was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but was determined to enjoy the years she had left. She continued to paint in oils through her 90s, and to socialize with family and her many friends. She will be missed by all those who knew her and loved her. Memorial gifts may be sent in Vi's name to the Parkinson's Foundation. Published in The Seattle Times from June 20 to June 21, 2019