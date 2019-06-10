Violet Marie McDavit



Violet Marie Keogh McDavit, 93, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late John



"Jack" Wilson McDavit, Jr. died Sunday, June 9, 2019.



Her services will be held at a later date at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent, WA. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL.



Vi was born December 20, 1925 in Union City, New Jersey, daughter of the late James Francis Keogh and the late May France Keogh. Just after World War II ended Vi was working as a secretary for the Chamber of Commerce NYC; while on a commuter train from New Jersey to New York City, she met Jack who was still recovering from a wounded arm. Their sweet union began in 1946, and they married in February 1947 for 65 years. After the birth of three girls, Boeing brought them to Seattle, Washington, where Jack was a Boeing Engineer. They lived there for 54 years and were members of the United Methodist Church in Auburn, WA. Jack affectionately called her "Duchess" and she was the matriarch of the McDavit family.



Vi was an Irish girl filled



with spirit, determination, and



laughter. We shall miss you, Mom.



We love you.



She is survived by two daughters, Lynn M. Habbestad (Roger) of Mount Pleasant, SC and Jill McDavit of Enumclaw, WA; five grandchildren, Lars Anderson (Jeremy Haldeman), Erik Anderson (Michelle), John Habbestad (Amanda), Jennifer Habbestad Hall (Peter) and Tyson Luce (Samantha) and eight great-grandchildren, Grace and Jaret Anderson, Madison, Nathan and Emily Habbestad, Annika Hall and Westin and Rowan Luce. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl McDavit Anderson.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Pacific Northwest Regional Office, 1601 5th Avenue, Suite 1100, Seattle, WA 98101: www.lupus.org or P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675.



A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com Published in The Seattle Times from June 10 to June 11, 2019