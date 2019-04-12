Virgil Arthur Slater



Virgil Arthur Slater, husband of Yoko and father to Michael, James, and Glenn, peacefully passed away at home in Edmonds, Washington on November 18, 2018. A career federal fire marshal and third-generation auctioneer, Virgil was born March 29, 1931 to James Paul and Pearl (Weston) Slater and grew up in Manchester, Iowa with brothers Vern, Leland, and Leslie.



While on assignment as fire chief in Etajima, Japan, he met Yoko Imai, and they married in Nagoya, Japan. After settling in the Seattle area, Virgil served as federal fire marshal for the western United States region with a jurisdiction that extended from Point Barrow, Alaska and included all the western states. Following his retirement from the Department of Defense he enjoyed a second career as an auctioneer.



Virgil was dearly loved by his family and friends and is greatly missed. Survivors include wife Yoko, sons Michael and Glenn (Sara), brother Leslie (Ginny), nephew Kevin (Heidi), and grandchildren Megan McAuliffe (Rob), Justin and Christopher Slater, Fern Slater (Melissa), and great-grandsons Henry and Benjamin McAuliffe. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019